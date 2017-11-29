Weekly podcast: Young Farmer of the Year, CAP 2020 and labour shortage

Hugh Farrell, from Keenagh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan loading up the last of his sucklers for housing from rented land just outside Carnaross. \ Philip Doyle

In this week's podcast we hear from the Young Farmer of the Year, Phil Hogan on CAP 2020 and Zoe Kavanagh on vegans.

Chief executive of the National Dairy Council, Zoe Kavanagh said it was time to “shut down the bullshit” on the anti-dairy vegan lobby. We caught up here at Dairy Day.

Embrace FARM held its first farm accident survivors conference last weekend, we hear from one man who lost his arm spreading slurry when he was 12.

On Wednesday, the European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan announced his proposals for the next Common Agriculture Policy.

We spoke to him about the next CAP and what could potentially impact negatively on the next EU budget.

PJ O’Keefe was announced as the winner of the Macra na Feirme FBD Young Farmer of the Year on Tuesday in Breaffy House, Co Mayo.

The annual Carrigaline Macra na Feirme agricultural conference took place on Monday, we caught up with the CEO of Dairygold, Jim Woulfe and asked where the price of butter was going in the future.

The labour shortage is not confined to the dairy industry. Cormac Healy of Meat Industry Ireland outlines why meat processers are short on skilled labour.

Finally, Margaret Hawkins of Irish Country Living looks at shopping addictions.

