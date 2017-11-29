Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weekly podcast: Young Farmer of the Year, CAP 2020 and labour shortage
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Weekly podcast: Young Farmer of the Year, CAP 2020 and labour shortage

By on
In this week's podcast we hear from the Young Farmer of the Year, Phil Hogan on CAP 2020 and Zoe Kavanagh on vegans.
In this week's podcast we hear from the Young Farmer of the Year, Phil Hogan on CAP 2020 and Zoe Kavanagh on vegans.

Listen to “Weekly podcast: Young Farmer of the Year, CAP 2020 and labour” on Spreaker.

Chief executive of the National Dairy Council, Zoe Kavanagh said it was time to “shut down the bullshit” on the anti-dairy vegan lobby. We caught up here at Dairy Day.

Listen to “Dairy Day: 'time to shut down the bullshit' - National Dairy Council” on Spreaker.

Embrace FARM held its first farm accident survivors conference last weekend, we hear from one man who lost his arm spreading slurry when he was 12.

Listen to ““I’d not only lost the arm, I’d lost the sight in my eye as well”” on Spreaker.

On Wednesday, the European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan announced his proposals for the next Common Agriculture Policy.

We spoke to him about the next CAP and what could potentially impact negatively on the next EU budget.

Listen to “EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan, on CAP and SMP” on Spreaker.

PJ O’Keefe was announced as the winner of the Macra na Feirme FBD Young Farmer of the Year on Tuesday in Breaffy House, Co Mayo.

Listen to “PJ O'Keeffe the Macra Young Farmer of the Year” on Spreaker.

The annual Carrigaline Macra na Feirme agricultural conference took place on Monday, we caught up with the CEO of Dairygold, Jim Woulfe and asked where the price of butter was going in the future.

Listen to “Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe on the butter prices and SMP” on Spreaker.

The labour shortage is not confined to the dairy industry. Cormac Healy of Meat Industry Ireland outlines why meat processers are short on skilled labour.

Listen to “Cormac Healy of Meat Industry Ireland on the labour shortage in processing” on Spreaker.

Finally, Margaret Hawkins of Irish Country Living looks at shopping addictions.

Listen to “Margaret Hawkins talks about shopping addictions” on Spreaker.

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP 2020 proposals and €100m farmer payments
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP 2020 proposals and €100m farmer payments
By Caitríona Morrissey on 29 November 2017
Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards
News
Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Farm organisations outline CAP proposals
News
Farm organisations outline CAP proposals
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP 2020 proposals and €100m farmer payments
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP 2020 proposals and €100m farmer payments
By Caitríona Morrissey on 29 November 2017
Environment and limit on farmer payments top of Hogan’s CAP proposals
News
Environment and limit on farmer payments top of Hogan’s CAP proposals
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
‘Sustainability has to incorporate economic sustainability at farm level’
News
‘Sustainability has to incorporate economic sustainability at farm level’
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad

Place ad