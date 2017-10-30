Weekly weather: a dry week for many

Met Éireann has forecast for a dry week in most parts, with some rain along western coasts.

Any early shallow mist patches will clear quickly on Monday and it will be a fine and dry day.

Cloud amounts will vary, but good sunny spells will occur – especially through the forenoon and early afternoon, Met Éireann has said.

It is forecast to become cloudier across the south and west later in the day.

After a calm start, a southerly breezy will pick up as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of between 12 to 14 degrees.

Monday night is expected to be a dry night, other than a few spots of drizzle on hills.

It is forecast to be a cloudy but mild night. Lowest temperatures will range between 9 to 11 degrees in light southwest winds.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a few spots of drizzle about – mainly on the hills and near Atlantic coasts, according to Met Éireann.

It will be a mild day with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Tuesday night is expected to be mild and it will be dry in most areas, but outbreaks of rain will occur in the far northwest.

Wednesday

Other than outbreaks of light rain in Connacht and Ulster, most places are forecast to be dry with light winds. It will be mostly cloudy, with near normal temperatures.

Thursday

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest that Thursday will be a bright and dry day with varying cloud and sunny spells.

Southwest to west breezes will be light with temperatures in the low teens.

Friday

Friday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day. It will be dry for a lot of the time but scattered outbreaks of drizzle or light rain will occur.

The latest weather charts suggest that next weekend will be noticeably colder as fresh northwest winds develop.

Occasional rain or showers are forecast, most of these in the north and west, along with good dry spells further southeast.

Some night frosts look set to be likely inland.