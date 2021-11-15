The aim is to provide an opportunity for everyone and anyone to contribute to the future scientific and research projects. We caught up with SFI deputy director general Dr Ciaran Seoighe to find out what it was all about.

“The Creating Our Future project is all about engagement with every aspect of society. It is a large-scale brainstorming activity, and it is important to note that every idea submission is considered and put forward.”

“As a hobby farmer myself, I understand the huge challenges that agriculture and food production face on a daily basis. I would encourage the farming community to use the Creating Our Future platform to share their own ideas. It is not about having the answers, it’s about sharing your own concepts.”

Submissions

All submissions will be individually reviewed by an independent panel of researchers and any submission with potential will be brought forward.

“Once all submissions have been reviewed, we will be writing up a special report which will be submitted to the government for discussion. Both the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister Simon Harris helped us launch the project in July and they are really excited about where it can go.”

In addition to presenting to the Government, Creating Our Future will also be circulating a book of ideas to all the major “researchers and innovation groups”.

Topics

Among the submissions received so far, Dr Seoighe has noted that there are three major submission topics, sustainability, food and health and localised issues.

“We have received many different agricultural-related projects, some of which have already caught the eye. The topic of sustainability and carbon emissions is very much in the limelight and everyone has their own take. We have had a number of very thoughtful submissions which use the farmer as the solution and not the problem.”

Other ideas look at tackling the issues of farm safety. Farm diversification and the potential for alternative sources of farm income have also gained traction.

Ideas

“Ideas are the starting point for all research and innovation and so we are looking for as many different ideas as possible. We want to create an inclusive dialogue between the scientists of Ireland and the public.

"At SFI, we like to talk to outside voices and consider all sides of issues”.

One example of Science Foundation Ireland-backed project is Farm Zero C. This looks to enable dairy farms to become carbon-neutral while remaining resilient and commercially viable.

The project research includes studies on how planting different types of grasses and clovers can boost biodiversity and soil health, on how using renewable energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and how changing livestock feed can reduce methane gas emissions.

It is important that farming is looked at from a holistic point of view. Your ideas will inspire research projects that make a positive impact on our future.

Inspiring

Dr Seoighe is keen to point out that anyone, anywhere can have an idea that inspires research and innovation.

“It could be based on an opportunity or challenge that someone has in their own life, whether that be within their own community, Ireland or for the world.”

From science, the environment, health and education to poverty, the arts, diversity and inclusion - all ideas are welcome that can inspire researchers to help make a better future for Ireland.

All submissions will be captured, shared, and will help inform the future direction of innovation. You can submit your ideas online at www.creatingourfuture.ie.