Photo taken in Nenagh following the vote of Arrabawn members in favour of the merger with Tipperary co-ops shows (l to r): Noel Kennedy (Head of Agri), Micheal O'Kelly (Chief Financial Officer), Edward Carr (Chairman), Conor Ryan (Chief Executive Officer) and Billy Walsh ( Head of HR & Company Secretary) pictured at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

After members of both Arrabawn and Tipperary co-ops overwhelmingly voted in favour of the merging of the processors last week – with the “yes” vote topping 94% at both co-ops – management have to get down to the business of getting the merger over the line.

The first port of call is the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to get the merger approved. That application went in this week, and while it is never easy to tell how long a decision will take, the fact that both co-ops export much of what they make and have little market presence or product crossover in Ireland, means a relatively fast decision is possible.

Once that is done and bank approval has been given, then the merger can go ahead. The new co-op will have a transitional board with 19 members – 14 from Arrabawn, five from Tipperary and two independents.

One of the first jobs that the new board will have will be to find a CEO for the co-op. Conor Ryan, current CEO of Arrabawn, certainly would have the experience to lead the organisation, but he turns 65 early next year. While he has said he is available for whatever role is required, he has indicated that he would see a full-time leadership term measured in months rather than years.

The chief executive role is always the most important one in an organisation, but leadership of a new co-operative formed from the merging of two very different processors will be challenging from the start and a job that will need a special talent.