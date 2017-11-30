Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Almost €1m spent on satellite inspections
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Almost €1m spent on satellite inspections

By on
The Department of Agriculture has spent almost €1m on farm satellite inspections this year.
The Department of Agriculture has spent almost €1m on farm satellite inspections this year.

The figure came to light this week when the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, told the Dáil that his department had spent €947,000 in 2017 and €1.127m in 2016 on farm satellite inspections.

The Department of Agriculture is required to inspect 5% of all farm scheme applicants and satellite inspections have been increasingly used by the government.

Minister Creed said: “The Remote Sensing (Satellite) inspection process involves the processing of a large range of satellite imagery received at various stages throughout the year.”

“Each case selected for inspection is then comprehensively reviewed using this imagery to ensure that the claimed area in the application form corresponds to the area farmed by the applicant, that the different crop types are as claimed and that eligible land or features are included for payment purposes,” Creed concluded.

If the satellite imagery is difficult to process, then a field visit by an inspector is required.

Satellite inspections

The Irish Farmers Journal revealed that 6,213 of the 7,111 land eligibility checks carried out in 2016 were done using satellite technology.

The remaining 898 checks were ground inspections carried out in person by a member of the Department.

Last month, farmers in Portlaoise were notified that their farms would be inspected by a delegation of officials from Brussels and Ireland who were reviewing the satellite imagery.

It is extremely likely that the Department of Agriculture and the European Commission will continue to use satellite technology to inspect farms.

Read more

Farmers 10 times more likely to be inspected in east and south

€742m in Basic Payment money paid out

Majority of farmers receive BPS advance

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS, bulls to Turkey and labour
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: GLAS, bulls to Turkey and labour
By Amy Forde on 30 November 2017
Alcohol worth €460,000 seized at farm buildings in Louth
News
Alcohol worth €460,000 seized at farm buildings in Louth
By Amy Forde on 30 November 2017
Christmas tree harvest begins with 600,000 to harvest
News
Christmas tree harvest begins with 600,000 to harvest
By Amy Forde on 30 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
A half century of the Irish Angus
Pedigree
A half century of the Irish Angus
By Shane Murphy on 28 November 2017
Member
Glyphosate renewal leaves European political scars
News
Glyphosate renewal leaves European political scars
By Thomas Hubert on 29 November 2017
€13m to be reimbursed to Irish farmers
News
€13m to be reimbursed to Irish farmers
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad

Place ad