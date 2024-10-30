Farmers should ask to see the ingredients list of ration they are purchasing. \ Philip Doyle

Ration prices continue to fall, as farmers enter into winter 2024 and the busy winter-feeding period. The Irish Farmers Journal conducted a meal survey on the weekend of 19 October, to determine prices being paid for meal and straw. A huge variation of up to €140/t is evident on prices across the country.

In Connacht, weanling rations were back by €10/t compared with this time last year – with the average price currently being paid for bulk delivered ration at €368/t. Finishing ration in Connacht is back €20/t, to an average of €340/t in the west in October 2024. The dearest weanling ration in the country was in Clare at €440/t, while the cheapest is in Cavan at €270/t. Organic beef rations are coming in between €700-€800/t this winter.

Munster saw the largest falls in meal prices over the last 12 months. Weanling ration dropped €29/t to €345/t, while finishing ration has dropped by €48/t to €317/t.

Ulster came in with the cheapest finishing ration at €310/t, back €32/t on the 2023 price, while weanling rations in Ulster were back by €20/t to €340/t.

Leinster weanling rations came in at €330/t compared to a price of €358/t in October 2023. Finishing rations in Leinster were also back by €29/t compared to the October 2023 price, coming in at €328/t.

Raw materials like Irish barley and wheat, which are used in rations, are back on autumn 2023 prices. Other raw materials like soyabean meal and maize are also back in price compared to this time last year.

Shop around

Farmers are advised to price around when buying rations and look for ingredient lists to make sure good-quality ingredients are being used to make up rations. The best value in ration purchasing is being achieved through farmers participating in purchasing groups and adhering to credit terms. Some mills are offering discounts for prompt payment.

Straw prices up

The survey completed last weekend also asked farmers how much they paid for straw in autumn 2024. There is a huge variation in straw prices across the country, with the cheapest straw available in south Leinster and the most expensive straw being purchased in the west.

The dearest province for straw purchases was in Connacht – coming in at €40/bale, up €10/bale on the 2023 price. Ulster was the next highest (Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal), coming in at €36/bale, up €10/bale on the October 2023 Irish Farmers Journal input survey.

Munster was €33/bale up €9/bale on 2023, while the price of a 4x4 round bale of straw in Leinster came in at €31/bale, up €10/bale on 2023.

Transport costs to get bales delivered from the east to the west typically range from €7 to €15, depending on the distance and size of loads.

Prices for 4x4 round bales of straw were coming in at €24-€35 collected in the field in the southeast, while prices delivered to Sligo were coming in at €40-€48/bale. Prices for 8x4x3 bales ranged in price from €70/bale to €100/bale, with the cheapest in the east of the country.