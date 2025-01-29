Straw is in demand with calving and lambing approaching. / Donal O' Leary

Straw prices are similar to early autumn, as buying interest starts to build ahead of spring calving and lambing.

Reports indicate chopped barley straw imported from Britain is trading between £185 and £190/t, excluding transport, down £25 to £30/t on the same period last year.

Merchants importing straw are generally handling 8x4x3 bales, with weights varying from 460kg to 550kg, which at the outlined price range per tonne values bales around £88 to £100 each. Big bales of imported wheat straw are trading around the £180/t mark, excluding transport.

Price quotes for native straw are difficult to obtain, but where available, 4x4 bales of barley straw are trading above the £30 mark excluding transport.