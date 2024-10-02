There has been small reductions to ration prices for blended products with a high cereal content.

October has brought some downward adjustment in ration prices, although the latest discounts are not being applied evenly to compound feeds.

A number of feed mills have lowered prices on high cereal rations by £5/t, however, this reduction is generally confined to blends, with prices for pelleted feeds unchanged.

That brings beef finisher blends closer to the £260/t mark, although there are rations trading upwards to £275/t, depending on specification. Some general purpose cattle feeds at 15% to 16% protein are also down £5/t, especially where a price correction was not applied earlier this summer. Dairy rations are generally unchanged, with price quotes from £280 to £320/t, depending on protein content and whether feeds are blended or pelleted.

Barley and straw

Rolled barley is generally steady and trading between £200 and £210/t delivered on-farm, with maize closer to £220/t. Soya prices have hardened to just over £380/t on-farm.

Straw prices are steady although demand has cooled from the surge in buying interest in early September.

Round bales of barley and wheat straw are moving at £30 to £32 collected on-farm.

Barley straw imported from Britain remains in the region of £190/t.

