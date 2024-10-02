October has brought some downward adjustment in ration prices, although the latest discounts are not being applied evenly to compound feeds.
A number of feed mills have lowered prices on high cereal rations by £5/t, however, this reduction is generally confined to blends, with prices for pelleted feeds unchanged.
That brings beef finisher blends closer to the £260/t mark, although there are rations trading upwards to £275/t, depending on specification. Some general purpose cattle feeds at 15% to 16% protein are also down £5/t, especially where a price correction was not applied earlier this summer. Dairy rations are generally unchanged, with price quotes from £280 to £320/t, depending on protein content and whether feeds are blended or pelleted.
Barley and straw
Rolled barley is generally steady and trading between £200 and £210/t delivered on-farm, with maize closer to £220/t. Soya prices have hardened to just over £380/t on-farm.
Straw prices are steady although demand has cooled from the surge in buying interest in early September.
Round bales of barley and wheat straw are moving at £30 to £32 collected on-farm.
Barley straw imported from Britain remains in the region of £190/t.
Read more
Getting on top of weed control in reseeds
Bord Bia defends need for quality assurance change
October has brought some downward adjustment in ration prices, although the latest discounts are not being applied evenly to compound feeds.
A number of feed mills have lowered prices on high cereal rations by £5/t, however, this reduction is generally confined to blends, with prices for pelleted feeds unchanged.
That brings beef finisher blends closer to the £260/t mark, although there are rations trading upwards to £275/t, depending on specification. Some general purpose cattle feeds at 15% to 16% protein are also down £5/t, especially where a price correction was not applied earlier this summer. Dairy rations are generally unchanged, with price quotes from £280 to £320/t, depending on protein content and whether feeds are blended or pelleted.
Barley and straw
Rolled barley is generally steady and trading between £200 and £210/t delivered on-farm, with maize closer to £220/t. Soya prices have hardened to just over £380/t on-farm.
Straw prices are steady although demand has cooled from the surge in buying interest in early September.
Round bales of barley and wheat straw are moving at £30 to £32 collected on-farm.
Barley straw imported from Britain remains in the region of £190/t.
Read more
Getting on top of weed control in reseeds
Bord Bia defends need for quality assurance change
SHARING OPTIONS: