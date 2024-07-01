July is a good time to take out some older, less-productive swards for reseeding on suckler beef farms.

Reseeding in July provides a wider window to get new grass established and tillering out before autumn.

There will also be more opportunities to apply a post-emergence spray to control weeds in the new sward.

For farmers looking to establish clover swards, there are several new products coming on to market which are licensed as being clover-safe.

Options

Reseeding in July suits conventional cultivation methods such as ploughing, as well as minimum tillage methods.

Choosing the best option will depend on land type, cost, weather and having access to certain kit for reseeding.

Regardless of which method is used, it is good practice to fix any drainage and compaction problems first, then burn off the old sward.

Apply 1t to 2t/acre of lime and farmyard manure, then work into the soil when preparing the seed bed. Rolling will conserve soil moisture if there is a dry spell after drilling grass seed.

Grazing

Assuming ground conditions are good, the new sward will be ready to graze when the grass plants pass the pull test.

Grab the new plants between the finger and thumb, then pull with moderate force to replicate grazing cattle.

If the grass plant remains anchored in the soil, it will tolerate grazing. Ideally, use light weanlings and stores to graze a new sward to avoid poaching.

Read more

Schemes update: 178 fewer BVD-positive calves identified in 2024