Current restrictions around the Bluetongue virus meant Sheep numbers were down nearly 90% at this year’s Sommet de l’èlevage in France.

The Sommet normally attracts about four hundred head of sheep, but this year’s show saw approximately forty sheep exhibited. Cattle numbers were also slightly down, albeit to a much lesser extent.

The situation regarding Bluetongue in France is complex, as is the case with much of Europe at present. To date, there are a number of known strains of the virus, which affects all ruminants.

The virus is spread by midges (culicoides species) biting infected animals and subsequently spreading the virus to other animals by biting them.

In 2008 the first wave of Bluetongue arrived in France, this strain is known as Bluetongue virus serotype 8 and is present all across the country today.

In 2023 another strain of the virus was identified in the north of France, Bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3). This is the same strain that has been identified in Belgium, Netherlands and most recently in the UK. So far, the south of France remains free of BTV-3.

In 2023 another virus was identified in the south west of France, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). It is understood this disease originated in Morocco and entered France from Spain.

In order to control the spread of Bluetongue and EHD, France have introduced 150km zones from the nearest outbreak. With vaccines now available for all three strains, ruminants moving from zone to zone must be vaccinated twice for the known strain in their zones, before getting certified to move, leaving it very difficult to trade livestock within France.

The French continue to import and export livestock, however, all livestock leaving the country must be fully vaccinated. Countries importing livestock from France vary on their health requirements around Bluetongue and EHD.

As Bluetongue continues to spread across Europe, Ireland remains free of the virus. An outbreak of BTV-3 was confirmed in the UK on the 26 August 2024 and has been confirmed on 107 premises across England since then.

The first outbreak of the virus was confirmed in Wales on 27 September 2024, found in three sheep who had moved from the east of England. As of now, all imports of live ruminants to Ireland from the UK are suspended.

The importation of live ruminants to Ireland from Europe is permitted only where detailed certification requirements to safeguard against Bluetongue can be satisfied. Importers of livestock to Ireland from Europe should be aware that due to the spread of the virus, livestock purchased may find themselves in a situation where they cannot be certified for movement.

Germinal products such as semen and embryo’s may be imported to Ireland from the UK and Europe, once the relevant health requirements can be satisfied.

The Department of Agriculture has urged all livestock keepers, veterinary practitioners, and other relevant stakeholders to remain vigilant regarding the virus.