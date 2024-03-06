A general view of the the calf pens at Macroom Mart. \ Donal O' Leary

According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database, Friesian bull calf numbers made up 37% of what was on offer last week.

With rough seas over the last seven days, they experienced a turbulent trade.

Young Friesian bulls up to three weeks old dropped €6/head to €37/head this week, while older calves are back by €10/head to €44/head.

As a result, export-type Friesian calves were a tough sell, with prices ranging from €5 to €40 across marts.

At the upper end of the trade, a number of marts reported Friesian bull calves making up to €130/head.

Beef-sired calf numbers had a larger market share last week, making up over 60% of the calves on offer. Making up 32% of these were Angus calves.

Bulls under three weeks old were back €8/head, while Angus heifers of the same age were down €4/head. This leaves the average price at €143/head for bulls and €87/head for heifers.

Older types are averaging €169/head for bulls and €113/head for heifers. Compared with early March 2023, this is a fall of €25/head and €21/head for bulls and heifers respectively.

Hereford numbers were half that of Angus calves, but they fared slightly better in price. At an average of €182/head, young Hereford bull calves were €39/head over the same age Angus bull.

Prices for those also rose by €10/head over the week, while prices for younger Hereford heifers stayed at €110/head.

Hereford calves between three and six weeks of age saw bulls slip by €4/head to €222/head, while heifers witnessed a rise of €5/head to €143/head.

There was more appetite for continental calves this week. Combined, the continental breeds accounted for 15% of calves traded. Prices for Belgian Blue calves between 10 and 20 days of age rose by €24/head for bulls and €4/head for heifers to €224/head and €173/head respectively. Younger Charolais bull calves also had a price rise, as they averaged €217/head, marking a lift of €30/head over the week.