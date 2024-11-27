This May 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 590kg and sold for €1,900 (€3.22/kg).

Ballyjamesduff Mart had a big entry of cattle at its general sale of cattle on Tuesday last.

The bullock trade stood out, with some exceptional prices being paid for forward store bullocks.

The trade was generally driven by farmers and large finishers, with a very healthy Northern Ireland trade adding some sparks to the forward store bullock trade.

Dry cows also met good demand, with lots of factory agents in action looking for fleshed cows.

Cows lacking flesh and requiring further feeding have also improved in recent weeks.

Dairy cows with flesh ranged in price from €2/kg to €2.50/kg, with parlour cows being bought at €1.40/kg to €1.80/kg depending on age and weight.

Well-fleshed continental cows made as high as €3/kg, with factory agents driving the trade.

A special dairy sale was also held on Tuesday, with a top of €2,000 paid for a freshly calved heifer.

Prices ranged from €1,300 to €1,600 for spring-calving dairy cows and in-calf heifers.

Store bullocks in the 600kg to 700kg weight range made from €3/kg to €3.30/kg, with a few fancy Charolais hitting the top prices.

Mart manager John Tevlin said: “Heavy bullocks are in big demand at the moment, with NI customers very hungry for short-keep cattle.”

Ballyjamesduff Mart holds its general cattle sale on Tuesdays, while sheep are sold on Tuesday evenings.

In pictures

This October 2022 born Limousin bullock weighed 615kg and sold for €1,980 (€3.22/kg).

This June 2022 born Charolais bullock weighed 565kg and sold for €1,760 (€3.12/kg).

This May 2022 born Charolais bullock weighed 720kg and sold for €2,190 (€3.04/kg).

This June 2022 born Charoalis bullock weighed 725kg and sold for €2,270 (€3.13/kg).