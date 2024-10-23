This June 2022-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 530kg and sold for €1,310 (€2.47/kg).

Demand was high from both ringside and online buyers in Ballymote Mart at its recent cattle sale.

There were cattle available for all buyers, with a strong entry of 540 animals.

This high demand from both northern and southern buyers showed, with an overall clearance rate of 98% achieved.

The overall sale averages for a large number of the categories of cattle present where up considerably on the October 2023 figures.

Topping the day’s trade was a 605kg Angus-cross heifer that sold for €2,440.

Heifers weighing over 600kg were in high demand, with a 100% clearance rate achieved and an average price of €1,876 (€2.90/kg) obtained. These 600kg-plus heifers were up €185/head on this time last year.

Heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg sold from €1,230 to €2,320. They achieved an average price of €1,638 (€3.04/kg) for the 145 heifers sold.

These 500kg to 600kg heifers also had a considerable increase of €143/head on the 2023 averages.

The largest number of heifers weighed from 400kg to 500kg. They sold from €800 to €2,220.

With over 200 heifers sold in this weight category, they achieved an average price of €1,385 (€3.03/kg).

There was a small number of heifers weighing from 300kg to 400kg. However, demand remained high for these lighter heifers, with prices ranging from €810 to €1,420 to give them a strong average of €1,048 (€2.80/kg).

Smaller entry

There was smaller entry of bulls than heifers, but demand was strong, with the bull trade being topped at €1,900 for a 715kg Charolais-cross bull.

A full 100% clearance rate was achieved in the bull section.

Bulls weighing from 500kg to 600kg were in the highest demand selling from €1,120 to €1,680 to obtain an average price per head of €1,439 (€2.75/kg).

Slightly lighter bulls weighing from 400kg to 500kg also sold well. They topped at €1,470 and they averaged €1,215 (€2.71/kg).

Bulls weighing from 300kg to 400kg had a strong entry and sold from €640 to €1,250. They averaged a strong €876 (€2.45/kg) for the 14 bulls sold in this weight category.

Cows

Cow prices were strong, with the entry of 34 cows being topped by a 785kg Charolais-cross cow selling for €2,050. Cows averaged a strong €1,376 (€1.97/kg) - up over €50/head on the 2023 prices.

In pictures

This May 2023 born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 435kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.33/kg).

This May 2023 born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 515kg and sold for €1,550 (€3.01/kg).

This May 2022 born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €2,140 (€3.60/kg).

This January 2023 born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 530kg and sold for €1,800 (€3.40/kg).

This May 2023 born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 550kg and sold for €2,160 (€3.89/kg).

This November 2022 born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 535kg and sold for €1,540 (€2.80/kg).

This May 2022 born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 570kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.89/kg).

This May 2023 born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 360kg and sold for €1,250 (€3.47/kg).

This January 2023 born Angus-cross heifer weighed 510kg and sold for €1,300 (€2.55/kg).

This February 2023 born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 585kg and sold for €2,050 (€3.50/kg).