The PGI for Irish grass-fed beef will operate on an all-island basis.

Irish beef farmer’s long wait on Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for their Irish grass-fed beef has finally come to an end, with the PGI standard expected to be published by mid December.

Under EU quality schemes, the names of products for which an intrinsic link exists between product qualities or characteristics and geographical origin are protected.

The Commission has confirmed that no opposition was received and the application moves to the final stage of adoption and registration.

Commenting on the news, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said. “This is tremendous news and is a huge endorsement of the qualities and sustainability of our grass-fed beef”.