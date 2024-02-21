Curzon Live Exports, the Cork-based live exporting company, has secured a deal to export a boatload of heavy bulls to Algeria in early March.

This is on top of an initial boatload that was shipped to Algeria in early January 2024.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, managing director James Horgan said: “We are looking for bulls weighing from 600kg up with a mixture of continental and traditional-bred cattle being required for the contract.”

There is no quarantine on the health cert for heavy bulls to Algeria, so buying will take place over the next two weeks to fill the boat, which can carry 1,800 bulls. It’s been a very positive start for live exports to third countries in 2024, with 3,928 head of cattle already exported to Algeria so far.