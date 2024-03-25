Proportional representation. Angus calves provided the backbone of this week's calf trade in Bandon Mart.

It felt like numbers were higher compared with last week at Bandon Mart for this week’s calf sale and while they were, it was just by one extra animal, with 2,086 calves going through the ring.

The reason it appeared larger was due to the fact that there were more smaller lots of calves this week, resulting in 100 extra lots on offer and trade continuing beyond 6pm.

While only up one on last week, compared with the sale in March 2023, numbers were up almost 700 head - possibly a reflection on a later calving season.

February-born calves made up the bulk of the numbers and Angus appeared to dominate the numbers on offer, with Friesian bulls and Herefords next in line.

Lift for lower end

In contrast to last week, there was a lift in prices at the lower end of the trade with €15 to €20 more available compared with a week ago.

That lift was noticeable too at the upper end of prices for the mid-range Angus and Hereford calves.

The main run of traditional beef-crosses from 50kg to 70kg sold for between €50 and €240.

A share of both Angus and Hereford calves over 70kg sold for between €270 and €350. These were usually the result of buyers getting stuck in bidding battles.

For Friesian bulls, €30 to €80 was the going rate for shipping-type calves, with up to €130 available for the home trade.

Trade got off to a flying start, with €500 paid for the first calf in the ring, a Belgian Blue bull. That was topped later on in the day with €535 paid for another Blue.

The general run of continentals varied from €120 to €350, with a noticeable appetite for the heavier calf.

There were far fewer calves selling for single-digit prices this week too. Whether they were Angus, Friesian, Hereford or Wagyu, those that at the lower end of prices were generally at the tail end when it came to weights too, as buyers are slower to gamble on calves under 45kg.

In pictures

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 70kg and sold for €335.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 73kg and sold for €325.

These one-month-old Friesian-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€1 to -€45 weighed 52kg and sold for €35.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 69kg and sold for €330.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €27 to €81 weighed 52kg and sold for €60.

These six-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€14 to €14 weighed 69kg and sold for €170.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €49 too €125 weighed 69kg and sold for €230.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 58kg and sold for €90.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 47kg and sold for €30.

This five-week-old Shorthron-cross bull calf with a CBV of €40 weighed 75kg and sold for €100.

These six-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 80kg and sold for €130.

These five-week-old Friesian-cross bull calves weighed 50kg and sold for €40.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €64 to €73 weighed 46kg and sold for €20.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 87kg and sold for €350.

This six-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 65kg and sold for €105.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 75kg and sold for €350.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 67kg and sold for €95.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf with a CBV of -€22 weighed 62kg and sold for €90.

These six-week-old Friesian bull calves with a CBV of €49 weighed €81kg and sold for €115.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 48kg and sold for €80.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 54kg and sold for €90.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €56 to €123 weighed 63kg and sold for €100.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf weighed 66kg and sold for €120.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf with a CBV of €119 weighed 65kg and sold for €140.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 75kg and sold for €200.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 60kg and sold for €160.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bull calves with CBVs of €76 and €92 weighed 64kg and sold for €150.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 82kg and sold for €340.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf with a CBV of €100 weighed 65kg and sold for €150.