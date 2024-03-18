Calf numbers broke the 2,000 mark for the first time of the year in Bandon mart at the Bank holiday Monday sale in the west Cork venue. This is up 230 head compared to the corresponding sale last year and 460 head more than the same sale in 2022.

It’s fair to say that supply and demand was very evident across the trade today as buyers competed for the spec of calf they wanted and weren’t as anxious on what didn’t take their fancy.

Most of the shipping type Friesian bulls sold for between €25 and €70. That’s an improvement after a few tough weeks but a combination of exporters being able to get significant numbers away in early March combined with a dip in supply was at play here. A share of Friesian bulls sold for below that figure and keeping them company were Angus-cross calves under 50kg.

Most lighter calves under 50kg, regardless of breed, sold for between €5 and €70.

Beef breed crosses

The vast majority of Angus and Hereford calves between 55kg and 70kg were making between €80 to €220. Of the continentals, Belgian blues were the most numerous, those over 70kg and from Friesian dams usually made in excess of €300. Lighter calves over 50kg tended to sell for similar money as the bulk of traditional beef breed crosses. Farmer buyers were active for strong Friesian bull calves and a good share of those sold for prices similar to the lower half of the mid-range Angus and Hereford too.

One of the more noticeable things at this sale was the wide within-breed range of prices. Based solely on calves under six weeks of age, Angus hit a high of €415 but could be bought, in numbers, at €5/head. Belgian blues had a wider range again. They went from a high of €490 to a low of €20. Hereford weren’t as extreme, but still had a price difference of €348 between top and bottom. Friesians fared better with a top price of €165 paid.

In pictures

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls with CBVs ranging from €64 to €89 weighed 70kg and sold for €295.

These one-month-old Belgian blue-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €166 to €182 weighed 61kg and sold for €240.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €62 weighed 73kg and sold for €170.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€17 to €31weighed 60kg and sold for €50.

This six-week-old Belgian blue-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €164 weighed 58kg and sold for €60.

These one-month-old Limousin-cross heifer calves weighed 53kg and sold for €20.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 53kg and sold for €80.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calf weighed 47kg and sold for €5.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 55kg and sold for €80.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €45 weighed 64kg and sold for €110.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 82kg and sold for €395.

This one-month-old Friesian-cross bull calf with a CBV of -€15 weighed 56kg and sold for €20.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 76kg and sold for €130.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of 149 weighed 60kg and sold for €170.

This three-week-old Belgian blue-cross bull calf with a CBV of €189 weighed 59kg and sold for €180.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€25 to €20 weighed 44kg and sold for €35.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 80kg and sold for €150.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 71kg and sold for €170.

This three-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 94kg and sold for €415.

This two-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 47kg and sold for €55.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 86kg and sold for €340.

These one-month-old Simmental-cross bulls weighed 64kg and sold for €125.

This five-week-old Belgian blue-cross bull calf with a CBV of €171 weighed 76kg and sold for €370.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 46kg and sold for €40.

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 55kg and sold for €55.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 61kg and sold for €170.

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 88kg and sold for €165.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 76kg and sold for €130.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 70kg and sold for €85.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €42 to €99 weighed 42kg and sold for €5.