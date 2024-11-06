The trade for quality fleshed lambs has moved upwards again this week with prices rising by an average of €2 to €5 per head. Mart managers report agents being more anxious to get their hands on higher numbers and willing to compete with greater intensity.

Top-quality lowland lambs weighing from 50kg to 52kg upwards are trading from €118 to €126 with the weight with a selection of excellent-quality types rising to €130 with the weight. This leaves top prices exceeding the €180 mark with a few sales reporting select entries hitting upwards of €185 to €190 per head. Plainer-quality types with weight on their side and an adequate flesh cover are selling from €112 to €118 with the weight.

There is a differential of greater than €10 to €12 per head in prices paid for lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg and with a variable flesh cover. Top-quality lots are selling from €150 to €160 per head with agents willing to drop down in the weight provided lambs have an adequate cover of flesh. Lambs lacking flesh and lesser-quality types are selling back to the mid-€140s and under.

The trade for store lambs is being boosted by the current mild weather conditions boosting grass supplies and utilisation and keen interest from live exporters for light ram lambs.

Lowland store lambs continue to trade in the main from €3.30/kg to €3.60/kg with the best-quality types rising to €3.80/kg and higher in cases.

Light hill cross lambs are trading from €3/kg to €3.20/kg in the main with Scottish Blackface lambs anywhere from €2.50/kg to upwards of €3/kg depending on size and weight.

The trade for culls ewes is sharper but prices have not changed significantly. Heavier fleshed ewes are trading on average from €1.85/kg to €2/kg with select lots rising to €2.20/kg.

Demand for feeding ewes is boosted by the vibrant store lamb trade and some buyers looking at ewes as an alternative. Prices range from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg plus with younger ewes capable of carrying good weight and in ok condition selling best. Light ewes are trading from €1/kg to €1.40/kg.