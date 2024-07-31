This April 2023 born Charolais bullock weighed 455kg and sold for €1,675 (€3.68/kg) in Loughrea Mart this week.

It is shaping up to be a record year for live exports, with 258,692 cattle already exported in the first six months of 2024.

While this figure is on par with 2023 levels, a very strong back end for live exports is being anticipated by Irish exporters.

The North African market, along with Turkey and the Middle East, continues to show a lot of promise, with a number of exporters lighting up marts in the last few weeks, looking to fill big contracts for Irish weanlings and store cattle for the rest of 2024.

The Shorthorn Express livestock carrier was loaded with 2,400 cattle on Tuesday, and it is due to dock in Casablanca port in Morocco on 2 August.

Almost 10,000 cattle have been exported to Morocco so far in 2024, up from zero in 2023.

Store cattle exports are currently running at 19,677, up 4,670 head or 31.1% on the 2023 figure.

Weanling exports are also up 2,758 head to 21,237 head so far in 2024, a 15% lift on the same period in 2023.

The only negative trend in live exports has been calf exports, which are down 8,500 head, or 4.2% on 2023 levels.

This is predominantly being driven by a reduction of 33,833 calves exported to the Netherlands in 2024, as a result of nitrates pressures and a changing veal industry.