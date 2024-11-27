Factory prices for finished cattle and fat lambs have seen further increases this week. \ Philip Doyle

Price deals on finished cattle continue to rise, with another 2p to 6p/kg available on in-spec animals this week.

Base quotes have also edged upwards, with another 2p/kg being added, bringing U-3 grading animals to 496p/kg.

Such is the extent of processing demand at present, it is a seller’s market for farmers with prime cattle to offload.

Where farmers are not under movement restriction, their negotiating hand is further strengthened and should be used to get the best price possible on cattle.

Most reports indicate plants are now operating on starting prices of 504p/kg to 506p/kg, with deals of 508p/kg seeing a lot of cattle moving off farm.

Where farmers have a stronger hand to play, there are multiple reports of deals being struck at 510p and 512p/kg for in-spec steers and heifers.

Higher prices are reserved for finishers on a more regular kill arrangement and those with bigger numbers.

Young bulls are moving off farm at 498p and 500p/kg, with deals of 504p and 506p/kg on offer for animals meeting market specification on slaughter age, conformation and carcase weight.

Cattle sold under premium breed schemes are also rising in value, as base prices edge upwards. Angus-bred animals are trading in and around 520p/kg, depending on the bonus payment.

Prices are also rising in the Republic of Ireland, as a growing scarcity of finished cattle leaves processors chasing supplies.

Reports indicate northern buyers are extremely active for slaughter-fit and short-keep animals in marts south of the border, regardless of cattle age and conformation.

Factory prices in Britain continue to trade well ahead of those at NI plants, with U3 grading animals in Scotland running well over 540p/kg. Plants in England are paying above 530p/kg.

Cows

Quotes on cull cows are up 4p to 6p/kg, with O+3 animals on 386p, while deals are in the region of 400p/kg for R grading types.

NI sheep: big jump in lamb quotes

Buying demand for fat lambs in the live ring is gaining momentum, lifting prices by £4 to £6 this week.

To keep pace, local plants have raised quotes to 650p/kg, but deals of 660p and 670p/kg have been paid. Deals at a 23kg weight are also becoming more common.

In Gortin, a strong trade saw lambs make £160 and £155 for 27kg, £154 for 28kg, 24kg to £136 and 23kg.

Kilrea sold 1,200 lambs from 610p to 711p/kg, up 20p/kg on last week. Store lambs reached 711p/kg paid for 18kg (£128) and 694p/kg for 16kg at £111. Lambs at 24kg sold to £154.50, with 21kg to £139.50.

There was a strong trade in Markethill for 1,120 head, which made 620p to 693p/kg, up 10p to 30p/kg on last week. Lambs at 20.2kg made £140, 20.5kg to £136, 24.5kg made £150, with 25.4kg at £154.

Store lambs improved in price, with 14.8kg making £119, 16kg at £121 and 17kg to £130.

In Saintfield, 645 head made 610p to 725p/kg, up 15p/kg for heavier sorts. The best lambs at 28kg made £165, 30kg at £163, 27kg at £154, 24kg to £150, 20kg to £133 and stores from 16kg to 19kg on £115 to £125.50.

There was a very strong trade in Ballymena for 1,850 lambs. Lambs at 25kg made £158.50, 23kg at £155.50, 22kg to £141, 20.5kg at £124 and 19kg made £123.

Fat ewes

The trade for fat ewes has improved this week. In Gortin, ewes topped £240, with a run from £142 to £229. Kilrea sold to £212. In Markethill, fleshed ewes made £140 to £228, with plainer sorts from £95 to £138. In Saintfield, Texels sold to £215, with a run from £164 to £205.

