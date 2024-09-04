Processing demand for finished cattle continues to outstrip supplies coming on the market, keeping a firm floor under the beef trade.

Prices are broadly steady and on par with deals offered last week, although there seems to be greater flexibility around the added incentives being offered to farmers.

These include waiving penalties that usually apply to out-of-spec stock, as well as free haulage factored into deals in lieu of higher prices.

Official quotes are unchanged, which keeps U-3 grading animals on 466p to 476p/kg, although the majority of reports put the prices on offer well above this level.

Most plants are working from a starting base around 488p to 490p/kg and there are animals moving at this level.

Farmers with greater negotiating power report in-spec steers and heifers are moving at 492p to 494p/kg, rising to 496p/kg for bigger numbers and a steady flow of cattle coming on the market.

In the situation where farmers are encountering factory resistance on price and the herd is not under movement restrictions, the live ring is an option, where prices of 290p to 300p/kg are common for top-quality animals.

At the upper end of the market, there has been reports of deals pushing into 500p/kg territory for finishers on a regular kill arrangement.

With cattle in demand, there is scope to bargain for improved prices on young bulls, with 484p to 488p/kg reported for animals meeting age, conformation and carcase weight specifications.

Beef prices in Britain are also positive, edging upwards to 510p/kg in England for U grading steers and heifers, while, in Scotland, prices are making upwards to 515p/kg.

Young bulls at British plants are commanding prices in the region of 500p/kg.

Cows

Cull cows are a steady trade and factory prices are struggling to match the live ring. Quotes for O+3 animals remain at 375p/kg, with good-quality suckler types on 380p to 400p/kg.

NI sheep: plants make further price cuts

The live trade for fat lambs has eased this week, with prices back £4 to £5/head.

Base quotes at local plants vary, with 600p/kg on offer and others making cuts to a 590p/kg base, with 5p to 10p/kg extra on offer.

In Gortin, a good trade saw lambs sell to £150 for 28.5kg, with £146 for 25kg. Lambs at 23kg made £122.50.

Kilrea sold 1,100 lambs from 546p to 586p/kg, down 9p/kg on last week. The best lambs at 22kg made £129, 24kg at £138 and 25kg at £139.

In Markethill, a big sale saw 1,670 head make 520p to 571p/kg, down 20p/kg on last week, with 21kg at £120, 23.8kg at £132 and heavier lots at 24.7kg make £133.50, with 24kg at £127.50.

Light store lambs made 608p/kg for 15.3kg at £93 and 607p for 14.9kg at £90.50. Stronger stores at 17.4kg made £100, with 17.2kg at £98.50.

In Saintfield, 890 head sold from 525p to 590p/kg, down 20p/kg on last week, with £148 for 28kg Texels and £139 for 29kg Texels. The main run was £115 to £137.

In Ballymena, lambs at 24kg made £127, 22.5kg at £122.50 21kg at £112.

Fat ewes

The live trade for ewes is slightly easier this week. In Gortin, ewes topped £192, with a run from £140 to £180. Kilrea topped £160, while, in Markethill, fleshed ewes made £120 to £180, with plainer sorts from £70 to £110. In Saintfield, Texels made £210, with a run from £155 to £190.

