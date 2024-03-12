This June 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 360kg and sold for €1,310.

Drumshanbo Mart had close to 100 weanlings at its annual spring show and sale of weanlings which took place on Tuesday.

The weanling trade has been dialled up a notch all over the country in recent weeks on the back of big demand from live exporters for a number of export jobs.

A northeastern-based exporter loaded close to 2,300 bulls on to the Shorthorn Express in Greenore Port at the weekend.

This ship is destined for Morocco and further shipments there are due to take place in the coming months.

Eastern European markets

Weanlings are also being purchased by a number of exporters for eastern European markets and Turkey. This has given the trade a big lift, with €4/kg now being seen in most marts for the top-end weanlings.

Solid trade

Commenting on the trade, mart manager Eoin Kane said: “We had a solid trade for the weanling between 300kg and 400kg, with both exporters and farmer buyers both active for weanlings for export and grass.”

The top third of weanlings in the Drumshanbo sale came in at €3.83/kg, while the average weanlings in the same weight category came in at €3.50/kg. Lesser-quality calves in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket came in at €3.17/kg.

Top-end heavy bulls in the 400kg to 450kg weight category came in at €3.49/kg, while average quality heavier weanlings came in at €3.24/kg.

This May 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 430kg and sold for €1,440 (€3.35/kg).

This June 2023-born Charolais bullock weighed 420kg and sold for €1,470 (€3.50/kg).

This May 2023-born Salers bull weanling weighed 475kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.05/kg).

This June 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 335kg and sold for €1,410 (€4.21/kg).

This July 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 360kg and sold for €1,380 (€3.83/kg).

This August 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 380kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.82/kg).

Drumshanbo Mart will hold its next sheep sale on Thursday evening, while the next general cattle sale will take place on Friday 15 March kicking off at 7pm.