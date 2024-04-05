Kilkenny mart had over 980 bullocks and heifers move through the mart rings at Thursday’s general cattle sale along with 120 cull cows. The sale saw turnover for the one-day sale cross the €1.25m mark for the first time in 2024.

Trade was described as steady with weather starting to take its toll on some customers' buying activity. Auctioneer George Candler said: "For the first time this year, customers for lighter and plainer bullocks were more reluctant to purchase bigger numbers.

Speaking to farmers at the sale he said that “some customers just can't fit any more grass cattle into sheds so have paused buying until the weather improves.

Bullocks over 600kg averaged out at €2.90/kg while bullocks in the 500-600kg weight bracket came in at €2.75/kg or €1,570/head with the bigger money going for forward continental bullocks.

Weight bracket

Lighter bullocks in the 400-500kg weight bracket came in at €2.65/kg or €1,170/head. Top call in this section went to three Limousin bullocks weighing 480kg and selling for €2,280 (€4.75/kg). The cull cow trade was also described as solid with factory feeders keen to buy heavy cows. Friesian cull cows ranged from €1.20/kg for poorer quality parlour cows to €2.30/kg for well-fleshed dry cows. Continental cull cows topped out at €2.85/kg.

This June 2021-born Hereford bullock weighed 810kg and sold for €2,330 (€2.88/kg).

This November 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 725kg and sold for €2,280 (€3.14/kg).

This January 2022-born Belgian Blue bullock weighed 760kg and sold for €2220 (€2.92/kg).

This January 2022-born Aubrac bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,220 (€3/kg).

This February 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed 750kg and sold for €2,190 (€2.92/kg).

These pair of December 2021- and April 2022-born Blonde d'Aquitaine Breed and Charoalais bullocks weighed 680kg and sold for €2,190 (€3.22/kg).

This March 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed 675kg and sold for €2,140 (€3.1/kg).