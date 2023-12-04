Over 750 farmers participate in the programme in the UK. / Phillip Doyle

Dairy farmers using Wagyu straws are to be guaranteed €200/calf at four weeks of age and an additional €50/head when the Wagyu-cross steer or heifer goes to slaughter under a new programme.

The guarantee will be provided by participating in Warrendale Wagyu Ireland’s programme, which has partnered with Munster Bovine and Kepak Group.

Over 750 farmers in the UK currently work with Warrendale Wagyu’s programme there.

The company is selling the option as being set to gain strong interest among dairy farmers looking to lock in calf prices.

The programme has said that research backs up the Wagyu off dairy as having a low calving difficulty, high carcase quality and good sustainability credentials.

Three farmer information evenings are to be hosted by Warrendale Wagyu Ireland on the programme:

Tuesday 12 December at 7.30pm - Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Wednesday, 13 December at 11.00am - Firgrove Hotel in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Wednesday, 13 December at 7.30pm - Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, Co Limerick.

'Ideal fit'

Head of Warrendale Wagyu Tom Richardson highlighted the certainty around calf price as being attractive for farmers.

“The Wagyu breed is an ideal fit for Irish dairy beef breeders and the Warrendale Wagyu programme structure is perfectly positioned to guarantee a financial return for farmers and market outlet for Wagyu dairy-cross calves,” he said.

“We are passionate about working with farmers across all stages of the supply chain to promote the highest quality meat that is in huge demand from the market.”

Munster Bovine’s CEO Doreen Corridan stated that the AI company’s dairy-beef breeding programme looks to balance calf value with ease of calving and short gestation.

“Calf purchasers need a high CBV healthy calf to ensure profitability and also need to be able to conveniently source calves direct from dairy herd owners,” Corridan commented.

“We welcome the team from Warrendale Wagyu and also look forward to meeting herd owners for what will be a very informative series of meetings in preparation for the 2024 calving season.”

