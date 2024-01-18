Beef exports to China can resume once again.

Irish beef has been granted market access to China again, after the temporary suspension imposed in November 2023 was lifted.

The green light came on Wednesday after a meeting between Chinese premier Li Qiang and Ministers for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Martin Heydon.

The confirmation, welcomed by farm organisations, that exports can resume follows two and half months of engagement between Chinese authorities and the Department of Agriculture over the detail of Ireland’s BSE controls. Shipments of Irish beef to China can now resume, having only been allowed for an eight-month window last year before the ban came into effect.

The suspension was imposed after a single case of atypical BSE was identified in a 10-year-old cow.

