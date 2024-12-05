Von der Leyen said: “The finish line of the EU-Mercosur agreement is in sight. Let’s work, let’s cross it."

The president of the European Commission has pledged that the EU-Mercosur trade deal is “in sight” as she landed in Uruguay on Thursday.

Ursula von der Leyen and her trade commissioner Maroš Šefcovic have flown to South America to conclude a trade summit over the controversial agreement.

The EU-Mercosur agreement involves the trade of cattle from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay to the EU.

Von der Leyen said: “The finish line of the EU-Mercosur agreement is in sight. Let’s work, let’s cross it.

“We have the chance to create a market of 700 million people. The largest trade and investment partnership the world has ever seen. Both regions will benefit.”

Controversy

The current trade deal includes a tariff-free quota for 99,000t of South American beef, the equivalent of an extra four million head of cattle coming into the European market.

The deal has met criticism and protests in member states such as France, Ireland, Austria, Poland and the Netherlands. However, German politicians have intensified their lobbying to get the deal across.

France would need a minimum of three other European countries that represent at least 35% of the EU population to block the deal.