The delay was proposed as confusion mounted on what would be required of farmers under the new law.

The implementation of new rules for farmers under the EU deforestation regulation looks set to be postponed for a year, having been due to come into effect from 30 December 2024.

The delay comes after provisional agreement was reached between MEPs and member states, after the European Commission proposed the deferral earlier this year.

All MEPs will vote on the deferral in a vote scheduled for the week before Christmas.

The proposal to push out the regulation’s D-day came amid mounting uncertainty of what was to be required by farmers and businesses.

The law covers nine commodities, including cattle and soya, for which proof would have to be provided that raw materials did not come from deforested land.

Confusion

As the regulation will apply to the EU, as it will to those exporting to EU countries, confusion surrounded whether or not Irish beef farmers would have to submit geotagged photos of cattle at the point of sale to fulfil due diligence requirements.

“We promised and we have delivered. This postponement means businesses, foresters, farmers and authorities will have an additional year to prepare,” commented German MEP Christine Schneider after the agreement was reached.

“We ensured the Commission will complete the online platform and the risk categorisation in six months, ensuring more predictability across the supply chain.

“An impact assessment and further simplification is to follow in the review stage for the low-risk countries or regions, providing countries with an incentive to improve their forest conservation practices.”

Read more