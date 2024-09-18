The closing date for the scheme which offers payment of €35 for meal feeding and €15 for vaccinating calves up to a maximum of 40 head is 23.59pm on 24 September 2024.

Applications to the National Beef Welfare Scheme have intensified in recent days, with 15,102 farmers applying as of Tuesday 17 September.

The closing date for applications is fast approaching at 11.59pm on 24 September 2024. All applications must be submitted online via the agfood system by farmers or agents approved to act on their behalf.

The scheme offers payment of €35 per eligible calf up to a maximum of 40 head (€1,400/herd) in return for mandatory meal feeding. While an optional vaccination action offers payment of €15 per eligible calf up to a maximum of 40 head (€600).

Vaccination options are for pneumonia and clostridial disease.

Eligible calves must be sired by a beef sire and born to a beef dam in the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024. Payments will commence in December 2024.