There has been a second suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Germany.

FMD symptoms were found in a number of animals, understood to be goats, during a clinical examination on Wednesday in the Barnim district. The symptoms indicate a possible infection with FMD.

The local council in Barnim stated that the affected animals were immediately tested for the disease.

“The samples were sent to the state laboratory for evaluation on the evening of 15 January. So far, the suspicion has neither been confirmed nor dispelled. The final result is expected tomorrow, Friday, 17 January, 2025,” a spokesperson for the council said.

On Friday, 10 January, three water buffalo tested positive for foot-and-mouth disease in Brandenberg, outside Berlin. The full herd of 11 water buffalo were slaughtered.

A 3km exclusion zone and 10km restricted zone were put in place which banned animal movements in or out of the area.

Furthermore, 200 pigs and four sheep within a 1km radius of the buffalo farm were also slaughtered.

Measures

The district of Barnim is neighbouring the district of Märkisch Oderland, where the first outbreak was confirmed.

“The Barnim district is in close contact with the state crisis centre and the affected authorities in Barnim. Since the outbreak of FMD last week, all necessary measures to contain the disease have been implemented.

“We ask the public for their understanding of the measures taken and will inform the public immediately as soon as the laboratory results are available,” the spokesperson said.

