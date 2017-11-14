Sign in to your account
code
Climate change on the agenda at agriculture committee

By on
The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine is to discuss climate change with department officials on Tuesday.
Climate change is the agenda when the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine meets on Tuesday at 4pm in Leinster House.

Climate change is the agenda when the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine meets on Tuesday at 4pm in Leinster House.

There are two items on the agenda; issues surrounding climate change and scrutiny of EU legislative proposals on fisheries.

On climate change, officials from the Department of Agriculture will be before the committee on the issue.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, committee chair Pat Deering said that as a follow-on from the Citizens’ Assembly on climate change, it was decided to bring in the department officials to the committee.

“They’ll be in to give an update on climate change, what is being done and what their plans are.

“The feeling in the committee is that agriculture has been targeted in climate change discussions, despite the fact that a lot of work has been done by farmers [on the issue].”

Deering said that what farmers are doing in the sector for climate change needs to be highlighted.

