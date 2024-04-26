Do you plan on shaking holy water on the fields this May eve? If so, we want to hear why and how exactly you do it.

And, for those of you who may carry out any other old customs such as hanging up holly in sheds to cure ring worm, we want to hear about them too.

Some farmers also have a special prayer for animals who bleed and others have cures for orf and warts. While many farmers no longer believe in piseogs, many still do and we'd like to hear yours.

Send in your stories below and if you have a picture of a prayer or custom, use the 'choose file' option.