A packed ringside watches on at the dispersal sale of cows and heifers on behalf of Jamie and Lorraine Kealy held on their farm by Tullow Mart. / Claire Nash

The dispersal sale of Jamie and Lorraine Kealy’s high genetic merit dairy herd took place through Tullow Livestock Mart on Wednesday 15 January. Recognised as one of the top 100 herds in Ireland on the Economic Breeding Index (EBI), the herd recently received a top 100 Sustainable Dairy Breeding Award for 2024 and went on to be crowned the provincial winner in Leinster.

The herd's Dairy Co-op Performance Report ranked the herd in the top 1% nationally, delivering 587kg of milk solids per cow at 4.29% butterfat and 3.71% protein, along with a calving interval of 363 days and a six-week calving rate of 93%. This coincided with an average EBI of €248, placing the herd in the top 3% nationally. All the 2024-born heifers were in the top 1% for EBI.

Selling at €3,600 was this rising six-year-old cow with an EBI of €334. / Claire Nash

Trade was brisk form start to finish for the 128 lots of cows, in-calf heifers, and maiden heifers that were on offer. In-calf cows and in-calf heifers were highly sought after, with the majority selling from €3,000 - €4000.

Auctioneer Eric Driver reported a 100% clearance with a top price of €6,500 for a rising three-year-old Holstein Friesian cross cow due to calve down in February. This daughter of Springhaven Supreme produced 6,542kgs of milk in her first lactation and carries an EBI of €307.

In-calf heifer

Selling at €5,000 was a two-year-old Holstein Friesian cross heifer due to calve down in February. Sired by Knockenright Chessman, this in-calf heifer catalogued with an EBI of €299 and a predicted fat figure of 16.35kg.

This two-year-old Holstein Friesian cross heifer realised €5,000. She catalogued with an EBI of €299 and is due to calve down in February. / Claire Nash

Trading at €4,450 was a young Holstien Friesian-cross cow born in January 2022. In her first lactation, she produced 6,272kgs of milk at 4.89% butterfat and 4.51% protein. A daughter of Stonepark Sergi Srm, she displayed an EBI of €310 and is due to calve down in February.

This young Holstein Friesian cross cow was born in January 2022 and sold for €4,450. / Claire Nash

Also hitting €4,450 was another young daughter of Stonepark Sergi Srm. Carrying an EBI of €268, this rising three-year-old cow produced 6,386kgs of milk at 4.31% butterfat and 4.02% protein in her first lactation, and is due to calve down in February.

This first calver is due to calve down in February and sold for €4,300. / Claire Nash

Next best at €4,300 was another first calver, this time sired by Gharbhchoill Fisher Srm. Due to calve down in February, she produced 7,049kgs of milk in her first lactation at 4.62% butterfat and 3.98% protein.

A bid of €3,650 secured this two-year-old in- calf heifer with an EBI of €274. / Claire Nash

A bid of €4,400 secured lot 99, a two-year-old in-calf heifer sired by Knockenright Chessman. This Holstein Friesian cross heifer displayed an EBI of €259 and a predicted butterfat figure of 16.44kg.

Maiden heifers

Maiden heifers were also in high demand with a top price of €2,550 for a yearling daughter of Castletown Mojo who went to auction with an EBI of €323.

