How farmers are going to reduce nitrates on their farms is a head wrecker and a lot of farms still have no solution. \ Andrew Downes, XPOSURE

Facing many farmers in the coming months is the change from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha of organic nitrogen on farms.

At this year’s Dairy Day, this important discussion will take place on one of the headlined talks, 'Dealing with the fallouts from nitrates”.

The discussion will be chaired by Irish Farmers Journal dairy editor Aidan Brennan. Joining him will be head of animal and grassland research Laurence Shalloo and dairy farmers Enda Duffy and Conor O’Leary.

Enda is farming in Co Monaghan in the high nitrates band (106kg N) and Conor farms in Co Cork in the middle band (92kg N).

Solutions

Both farmers are actively looking for solutions to reduce nitrates on their farms. A case study will be done on each farm on the day, ironing out different solutions for each farmer.

If you are a farmer facing difficult decisions on how to reduce nitrates in the coming months, this discussion aims to create solutions and is not to be missed.

Dairy Day 2023 will take place in Páirc Úi Chaoimh, Co Cork, on Thursday 23 November. The talk on nitrates will start at 10.30am and will run to 11.30am.

