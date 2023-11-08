Dairy Day is returning this November to a new venue in Cork.

The redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium in Cork city is the new venue for Dairy Day 2023 on 23 November, brought to you by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The last in-person Dairy Day event took place in 2019 but had to be cancelled in subsequent years due to the pandemic. The event makes a return this year to a new venue on the banks of the River Lee.

While Tipperary is the home of hurling, Cork is the home of dairy as the county with the largest number of dairy cows, so it is the natural home of Dairy Day.

Plenty of good games were played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh over the years, but the attention will all be on what’s happening inside the South Stand for Dairy Day. There are over 70 trade stands booked in covering all aspects of dairy farming from animal medicine, farm finance, to animal bedding and milking equipment.

As always, the key aspects of Dairy Day are the excellent talks and seminars on technical farming, dairy markets and family farming. This is what makes Dairy Day a unique event – the combination of commercial exhibitors and really informative seminars and discussions.

The event is taking place over two floors of the South Stand.

Facilities are excellent – it’s fully covered, fully accessible and there are excellent views of the playing fields and surrounding areas. Catering is provided on site.

There are two stages with talks running concurrently throughout the day from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Attendees are free to come and go from talks as they please.

There are also one-on-one clinic sessions throughout the day with experts available to take farmer questions on issues such as nitrates, solar panels, TAMS III, farm schemes, etc.

The following is a summary of the talks taking place throughout the day.

Finding ways to cut costs

With current milk price 25c/l or 43% lower than this time last year and costs remaining stubbornly high, this session will look at ways farmers can improve margin.

Chaired by Aidan Brennan with guests Sean Cummins, a dairy farmer from Co Kilkenny, Dr Joe Patton, head of dairy advisory with Teagasc and Liam Hennessy, agri-manager with FDC.

Dealing with nitrates

Dairy farmers Enda Duffy (high band) from Co Monaghan and Conor O’Leary (medium band) from Co Cork will be joined by Laurence Shalloo of Teagasc to look at the impact of the reduction in stocking rate from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha on their farms and what mitigation options they have.

Actions for positive PR

Irish Country Living writer and dairy farmer Janine Kennedy chats to Zoe Kavanagh from NDC and dairy farmers Caroline Hanrahan and Shane Fitzgerald about what actions dairy farmers can take to protect the image of dairy farming and arm themselves with the facts on dairy.

Is AD an option?

With huge interest in renewable energy, the Irish Farmers Journal renewables editor Stephen Robb leads a discussion on the potentials and pitfalls of anaerobic digestion (AD) in rural Ireland with Maurice Deasy from Teagasc, David McDonnell from GreenGas AD and Declan Collins from the Irish Farmers Journal.

Co-ops at a crossroads

With uncertainty over the future direction of milk supply in Ireland, Jack Kennedy sits down with Declan O’Connor of Munster Technological University and TJ Flanagan from ICOS along with key industry stakeholders to discuss the future of the processing sector in Ireland in terms of product mix and the impact on milk price.

Assessing investment decisions

Aidan Brennan sits down with Michael Murphy, agri-adviser with AIB, on how to assess different investment options on dairy farms in terms of return on investment and contribution to sustainability, profit and work-life balance.

Dairying in 2030

With so much regulatory change taking place, Jack Kennedy asks key industry leaders for their vision of dairy farming in Ireland by 2030. Some of the panellists include Laurence Shalloo, head of animal and grassland research at Teagasc, and Mick Houlihan is senior manager for farm sustainability with Bord Bia.

Careers in dairy

Educational paths for new starters to dairy farming and the dairy industry is always an important topic.

With changes to the way young people are being trained, we discuss the options and the issues with Frank Murphy from Teagasc, Frank Buckley from UCC, Liam Hanrahan chair of Macra agricultural affairs committee, and Sarah McIntosh, careers editor with Irish Country Living.

What now for milk price?

With such an export-driven dairy sector, what happens internationally is critically important in Ireland. Jack Kennedy discusses the outlook with Bernard Condon, MD of global ingredients with Ornua, and David Kennedy, head of dairy with Bord Bia.

Modern families: family farming in Ireland

Teagasc researcher Brendan Horan sits down with the Quigley family from Nenagh, Co Tipperary, and the Macnamara family from Limerick, winners of the NDC/Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards to discuss the trials and tribulations of combining family life with a busy dairy farm.

Dragons’ Den in the milking pit

New product innovations that can utilise technology, make farmers more efficient and more sustainable are always to be welcomed.

This year’s Dairy Day will incorporate awards for new product innovations that are of benefit and value to Irish dairy farmers, in association with RISE Global Foundation.

Teambuilding

The farmer is just one aspect of a successful farm team. Aidan Brennan will discuss how farmers can build a high-performing farm team around them, from employees to professional services like accountants and advisers, to contractors and vets with Colin Donnery, CEO of FRS, Niall Murphy, dairy farmer Missouri, US, and Paidi Kelly, dairy farmer and farm consultant.

Key information

Location: Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium, Marina Road, Cork, T12 PF30.

Time and date: 9am to 5pm on 23 November 2023.

Parking: free parking is available at Gouldings fertiliser depot on Centre Park Road with free shuttle buses running to and from the stadium all day.

Get your tickets

Tickets are available to purchase at www.ifj.ie/dairyday for €20 but all subscribers to the Irish Farmers Journal will get free entry and anyone with three tokens from the Irish Farmers Journal paper editions from 21 and 28 October or 4 or 11 November will get free entry also. Group bookings are available by contacting events@farmersjournal.ie.