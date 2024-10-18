The employers are looking for someone who is looking to take the next step in their career to fill the role. / Donal O'Leary

Farm manager - Co Waterford

Moorehill Farms is seeking a person with a passion for dairy farming to take on the position of farm manager at its enterprise in Co Waterford.

The employers are looking for someone who is looking to take the next step in their career to fill the role.

To apply, send your CV and cover letter by email to mhf.jobcv@gmail.com and for more information, click here.

Two farm assistants - Co Tipperary

Pencil Hill Farm has two open positions for dairy farm assistants to work with its 350-cow herd in Co Tipperary.

The employers are seeking applicants who ideally already have dairy farm experience.

The roles will come with duties such as milking, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

The temporary or permanent positions come with an annual salary of €34,000 and they will need to work 39 hours/week. Accommodation can also be provided to the successful applicants.

To apply, email your CV to pencilhillfarm@gmail.com and to read more about the roles, click here.

Farm assistant - Co Tipperary

A new farm assistant is required at a 180-cow dairy enterprise in New Inn, Cashel, Co Tipperary.

The farm comes with all modern facilities, such as a 24-unit parlour. The employers are seeking an applicant with experience in livestock management and a full driver’s license.

The main duties on the farm include milking, grassland management, tractor work, general farm work and the successful applicant will need to work 40 hours/week.

The position comes with rostered time off and an attractive pay package. There is no accommodation available with the role.

To find out more about the position, click here.

Two farm assistants - Co Tipperary

Shanavine Dairy Ltd is looking to fill two vacant positions as dairy farm assistants at its enterprise in Co Tipperary.

The farm has a 260-cow dairy herd and the employers are seeking applicants with dairy farm experience.

The positions require a minimum of 39 hours/week, with duties including milking, calf rearing, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

The annual salaries for the permanent full-time positions are €34,000 and accommodation is provided with the roles.

To apply, send your CV to shanavinedl@gmail.com and to find out more, click here.