Aurivo has announced that it is paying its suppliers a 1c/l rise for January supplies.

Aurivo has paid out an end-of-year top-up on the second half of 2023 milk supplies. For the typical spring supplier delivering 500,000 litres, the 2023 top-up amounts to about €560 per farm.

Aurivo topped the January milk league with an unconditional 4c/l bonus similar to many of the other co-ops.

This rise brings the co-op’s base price to 36.43c/l, excluding VAT, and is in addition to its early calving bonus of 4c/l, excluding VAT. The major co-ops have all moved to increase milk price for the second month in a row.