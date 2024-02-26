Aurivo has announced that is paying its suppliers a 1c/l rise for January supplies.

This rise brings the co-op's base price to 36.43c/l, excluding VAT, and is in addition to its early calving bonus of 4c/l, excluding VAT.

The major co-ops have all moved to increase milk price for the second month in a row.

Kerry increased its base price by 1c/l, excluding VAT, for January milk supplies, setting a base price of 35.2c/l, excluding VAT.

A milk contract payment of 2.4c/l, excluding VAT, will also be paid on all qualifying milk volumes.

Tirlán similarly increased its base milk price for January by 1c/l to 34.83c/l, excluding VAT, for supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Carbery also announced a 1/cl rise, bringing its base price to 34.76c/l, excluding VAT, while Dairygold set a base milk price of 35c/l, excluding VAT.

Lakeland Dairies announced a rise of 1.67c/l, bringing the co-op’s base price to 37c/l, excluding VAT.