The Dairygold dairy event follows on from the successful tillage event held last week at the same venue.

Corrin Mart in Fermoy is the place to be for Dairygold milk suppliers on Friday 19 January as the co-op hosts an information meeting and trade show for its suppliers.

Three important topics are being discussed by an expert panel. On milk quality, Teagasc’s Don Crowley will be joined by interim CEO of Munster Bovine Martin Kavanagh to discuss milk quality and ways to improve milk quality in early spring.

Speaking on dairy market outlook will be Dairygold’s Pat Laffan, who is head of dairy commercial with the co-op. Pat will be discussing the global dairy market.

Also speaking at this session is head of sustainability Orlaith Tynan and outgoing National Dairy Council CEO Zoe Kavanagh.

There are four speakers on the important subject of nitrates and water quality. The headline act is Ted Massey, senior inspector and head of nitrates within the Department of Agriculture.

Ted Massey from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be speaking at the event.

Ruth Hennessey is a programme lead with LAWPRO, the local authority water quality programme, and she will speak on trends in water quality.

Noel Meehan is head of the ASSAP water quality programme with Teagasc and Ciara O’Donovan is business manager of the farm sustainability programme with Dairygold.

Each of the sessions is chaired by UCD’s Karina Pierce, with the event kicking off on Friday 19 January at 11am and running until 2pm with light refreshments provided.

The trade stands are open from 10am to 3pm. All Dairygold milk suppliers are invited to attend.