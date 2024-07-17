The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not know how the practices undertaken by farmers on their land relate to the changes Ireland is seeing in water quality.

Dr Eimear Cotter director of the office of evidence and assessment admitted that linking what is happening in the water environment back to what is happening at farm level is an area where there is a gap.

“We do not know how the practices and the changes the farmers are making on the land relate to the changes that we are seeing in water quality. That is a gap that we have identified and we would like to see Teagasc lead out on improving our knowledge in this space,” she told the Oireachtas agriculture committee on Wednesday last.

She said that the EPA knows the standards that need to be achieved in terms of water quality.

“We know the tonnage reduction of nitrogen that needs to be achieved in terms of bringing nitrogen out of the system. What does that mean in terms of practices on the farm? That is not our area of expertise.

“That is not where the EPA can add its competence and expertise but certainly, in terms of Teagasc, we would like to be able to link the farm practices to what is needed in the environment,” she said.

Chair of the committee and Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill said that there is a serious gap in the whole system where we see an improvement in water quality but we are not able to ascertain the reason for that improvement.

Fertiliser use

Dr Cotter said that the 18% reduction in nitrogen fertiliser use on Irish farms in 2023 was really positive.

She pointed out that the 18% reduction is a national figure.

“We do not know where the reductions are happening.

“This is another gap but the fertiliser register will help in that regard.

“It has been in place since September of last year.

“The information will help us to at least see where fertiliser is being sold and build a picture of where those reductions are happening.

“We hope we will see the results of reduced fertiliser use translated into water quality in the future,” she said.

Dr Jenny Deakin of the EPA told the committee that of the nitrogen that is spread on land and rounding the figures, 30% is chemical, 60% is from livestock and 5% is from sludges.