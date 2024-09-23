Commenting on her appointment Emma Walls said she is delighted to be joining the NDC at a defining moment for Irish dairy.

The National Dairy Council (NDC) has announced the appointment of Emma Walls as chief executive officer.

Walls has spent the last 16 years working with organic dairy producer, Glenisk as commercial director.

She began her career with Wilson Hartnell Public Relations and later ran her own communications consultancy specialising in food and drink, before joining Glenisk in 2008.

She has held a variety of roles at Glenisk including marketing, communications, sales, innovation and ESG and was appointed to its board of directors in 2015.

Emma Walls.

On behalf of the board of the NDC, Eamon Carroll, chair, said that Walls will be an outstanding ambassador and advocate for the dairy sector.

“The NDC plays a key role in advocating on behalf of the 17,000 Irish dairy farming families that supply consumers at home and abroad with world-class premium products from Ireland's grassland dairy farming system. I am confident that the NDC now has a superb leader in place to continue to enhance the reputation of our excellent dairy sector."

Defining moment

Commenting on her appointment Emma Walls said she is delighted to be joining the NDC at a defining moment for Irish dairy.

“The challenges are significant but so too are the opportunities: this island nation is unlike any other place in the world for its climate, its small family farms and its pasture-based system.

“I am looking forward to working with, and on behalf of, the remarkable community of dairy farmers who protect our land and preserve our heritage for the generations to come, as they continue to produce the best quality, most nutritious food available.”

Active in the wider food industry, Walls was appointed to the National Organic Strategy Forum in 2022 by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

She is a director of Love Irish Food and is a member of Bord Bia’s Brand Forum Steering Committee. Walls is a former Marketer of the Year finalist as well as being a qualified barrister.

Carroll also expressed sincere gratitude to Mark Keller for his excellent service as interim CEO over the past nine months.

“Mark’s commitment and leadership have been invaluable during this time, ensuring stability and continued progress for the NDC,” he said. “We are pleased that Mark will continue to contribute to the NDC in his ongoing role as strategic operations director.”