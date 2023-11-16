The seasonal bonus will be paid on milk delivered from December 2023 to February 2024 which was not contracted to the co-op. \ Donal O'Leary

Tirlán has announced it will pay a base price of 31c/l excluding VAT for milk supplies delivered in October at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

A sustainability action payment of 0.5c/l adjusted for constituents is paid by the co-op to all participating suppliers.

These prices are unchanged on those paid out for September’s supplies.

A seasonality bonus payment of 3.8c/l excluding VAT has also been announced which will apply to all non-contracted supplies meeting the quality criteria set out by the co-op.

This payment will issue on volumes supplied over the months December, January and February.

Tirlán chair John Murphy commented that the co-op’s board will continue to review market developments when setting milk price.

“We welcome the improvement in the dairy commodity markets in recent weeks, and it is good to see the lift as we move towards 2024,” Murphy said.

“Buyers remain cautious in the current environment given the geo-political issues and cost of living pressures facing consumers. The board will continue to review developments on a monthly basis.”

Suppliers availing of the sustainability action payment have been asked to select their sustainability actions for 2024 on the Tirlán FarmLife website to secure the top-up next year.