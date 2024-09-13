Stena Line will withdraw one of its ferries from the Rosslare to Cherbourg route, with the move not expected to affect calf exports for spring 2025.

The ferry company said following a strategic route review, from 27 October 2024 it will be withdrawing the Stena Vision from service.

“A three-day week service for freight and travel customers between Rosslare-Cherbourg will be provided by Stena Horizon offering a choice of up to six crossings per week.

“Stena Line will selectively deploy additional support vessels to the route during periods of peak demand from its freight and travel customers,” the company said.

Customers’ needs

A Stena Line spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal that the Stena Vision and Stena Horizon are both licensed to transport livestock.

“Stena Line will be assessing market demand for both travel and freight customers throughout the year and will aim to provide suitable ships on the route to meet our customers’ needs.”

Earlier this year, the ferry company also only had one ferry operating on the route and calf exporters said that there would still be enough capacity to meet their needs.