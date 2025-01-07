Held every January, the CalfCare events keep farmers informed of best husbandry and management practices for optimal calf performance. \ Claire Nash

Teagasc has been forced to postpone its CalfCare 2025 on-farm events in Co Cork this week due to the wintry weather.

Some of the on-farm events, also being organised by Animal Health Ireland (AHI), have been rescheduled to later this month, while others will not go ahead.

Held every January, the CalfCare events keep farmers informed of best husbandry and management practices for optimal calf performance.

They are aimed at dairy farmers, as well as beef farmers who rear dairy-beef calves.

Updates

The event that was to take place on Monday 6 January at the farm of Richard, Una and Joseph Forbes in Belrose, Enniskeane, will go ahead later this month.

Teagasc rescheduled the event to take place at 11am on Tuesday 28 January on the family farm.

The Vivian and Evan Buttimer event on the Ford farm in Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, has been moved from Tuesday 7 January to Monday 20 January. This event will also begin at 11am.

Farmer John O’Connor from Coolageela, Kanturk, was due to host an event on Wednesday 8 January. This will be held at a later date which has yet to be confirmed.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s (9 January) scheduled event on the farm of Brian Buckley in Pluckanes, Donoughmore, will not proceed.

However, the other Cork-based AHI/Teagasc CalfCare event, on the farm of Karl O’Shea in Angram, Drimoleague, remains scheduled for Friday 17 January, starting at 11am.