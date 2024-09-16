2023 Bursary Award winners, Michael Ryan, Sinead Cusack and Joshua Mills pictured along with Seán Molloy, CEO, Tirlán; Aine Kavanagh, marketing manager, Baileys Global Brand Team at DIAGEO; Aisling Gorman, global sustainability marketing director at Baileys and John Murphy, chairperson, Tirlán.

Tirlán and Baileys are offering €1,000 study bursaries to family farm milk and grain suppliers beginning their degree studies in agricultural science.

It is the third year that the companies are collaborating for the initiative and will be available for students going into their first year of agricultural science in UCD, UCC, DkIT or the South East Technological University.

The deadline for applications is 31 October 2024 and it is only open to family members of a Tirlán supplier.

John Murphy, the milk supplier’s chairperson said this initiative allows to gain the knowledge to farm more sustainably.

“The aim of the Sustainable Farming Academy and the bursary awards is to support our suppliers and their families in addressing environmental, economic and social change by giving them the skills and knowledge to farm more sustainably into the future, as outlined in our Living Proof sustainability strategy.”

Applications

Tirlán members are requested to complete a form available through the Tirlán FarmLife website and submit a personal statement, outlining how being awarded a bursary would support their studies.

All eligible candidates will be entered into a randomised draw based on the college they are attending and winners will be announced in November 2024.

Baileys’ sustainability marketing manager, Aisling Gorman, said the initiative will “offer upskilling and education opportunities to farmers in sustainable farming practices, so that together we can drive positive change and shape the future of farming in Ireland.

“We believe the Sustainable Farming Academy can drive big changes in farming practices and we are immensely proud to support this initiative.”