Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link weâ€™ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
DON'T MISS your FREE 2018 calendar inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

DON'T MISS your FREE 2018 calendar inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
Pick up this week's Irish Farmers Journal to get your FREE 2018 IFA Farming Calendar.
Pick up this week's Irish Farmers Journal to get your FREE 2018 IFA Farming Calendar.

This 10th annual IFA calendar has all the farming events for the year ahead. The calendar features images from Irish Farmers Journal readers showcasing the best of Irish agriculture from this year.

The calendar is only available in this weekâ€™s issue, which is in shops Thursday 14 December. Make sure to visit your local store now to pick up a copy and avoid missing out!

January â€“ Ines Hacini, Co. Westmeath

February â€“ Peter Walsh, Co. Meath

March - Jennifer Banaghan, Co. Clare

April â€“ Kim Moore, Co. Galway

May â€“ Mark Kelly, Co.Mayo

June â€“ MÃ¡ire Corbett, Co. Cork

July â€“

August â€“ Deanna Healy, Co. Kerry

September â€“ Enda O'Loughlin, Co.Galway

October â€“ Mary Smyth, Co.Antrim

November - Lyndsey Kidd

December â€“ Margaret Harris, Co. Donegal

Your FREE IFA calendar is only available in this weekâ€™s issue, in shops Thursday 14 December. Make sure to visit your local store now to pick up a copy of the Irish Farmers Journal to avoid missing out!

More in News
Dairy re-takes top spot in Irish agriculture
News
Dairy re-takes top spot in Irish agriculture
By Thomas Hubert on 13 December 2017
Was it just a joke? â€“ women react to Speares' comments
News
Was it just a joke? â€“ women react to Speares' comments
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 December 2017
Supports for 2018 BVD eradication unchanged
News
Supports for 2018 BVD eradication unchanged
By Amy Forde on 13 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Was it just a joke? â€“ women react to Speares' comments
News
Was it just a joke? â€“ women react to Speares' comments
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 December 2017
Speares apologises for divisive remark
News
Speares apologises for divisive remark
By Pat O'Toole on 12 December 2017
Controversy rears its head as IFA regional election race heats up
News
Controversy rears its head as IFA regional election race heats up
By Pat O'Toole on 11 December 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad

Place ad