Flooded farmland, houses and sheds as a result of flooding around the turlough Lough Funshinagh near Rahara, Co Roscommon, in 2020/2021.

Relief works to alleviate flooded farmland and homes surrounding Lough Funshinagh in Co Roscommon have started.

A 2.6km pipeline will be built from the turlough to an existing river leading to the Shannon.

The works are estimated to take between three and four months to complete.

Roscommon County Council’s decision to intervene is prompted by recent reports and a hydrological update on Lough Funshinagh it has received, which predicts the potential for flood levels next winter to exceed previous records.

Enough time to lower water level

Starting construction on the overflow pipe now will ensure enough time to lower the water level of the lake in advance of next winter, the Office of Public Works has said.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan said the flooding has placed a considerable hardship on homeowners and the community.

“News of the commencement of these works will help to alleviate the distress and anxiety that the flood levels and the continued threat of flooding is having in the area.

“Roscommon County Council has sought assistance from the OPW in the form of machinery and staffing. I am very pleased that the OPW is to undertake the works on behalf of Roscommon County Council,” he said.