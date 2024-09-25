Situated in the scenic townland of Coolnaclehy in Skibbereen, Co Cork, is the Lynch family farm, a jewel of Irish dairy excellence and proud representative of Drinagh Co-op in the 2024 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

With a rich farming history dating back to 1828, the Lynch family, led by Oliver and Sheila, has not only maintained, but elevated the legacy of this land, embodying the spirit of innovation, sustainability, and community that these awards seek to champion.

Oliver Lynch, the fifth generation to farm here, took over the reins of the family farm at the young age of 22 after a stint at Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Over the years, Oliver has grown the farm from a modest 35-cow operation on 120 acres to the thriving enterprise it is today, with 162 cows grazing on 262 acres.

This spring-calving herd, primarily consisting of Friesians with a touch of Jersey-cross, is a testament to Oliver’s passion for breeding and herd management.

Thirty percent of dairy sires used were sexed and the herd has an average EBI of 245. The replacement rate is 18 per cent.

The Lynch farm is very much a family affair, with each member playing a vital role in its success. Sheila, who works part-time off the farm, manages all the administrative requirements and, along with the children Kate (11), Aine (8), and Patrick (6), takes charge of calf rearing with the help of an automatic calf feeder.

Despite their busy schedules, both Oliver and Sheila are active in their local community, coaching underage GAA teams in camogie, football, and hurling—a testament to their commitment to fostering the next generation both on and off the farm.

A dedicated advocate for reducing dry cow antibiotic therapy to the bare minimum, Oliver has used sealants only on half of his herd for the past three years with a cut-off threshold of having never exceeded a SCC of 100 during lactation.

Their careful approach to animal health and welfare is mirrored in his judicious use of anthelmintics and flukicides, with fecal testing guiding all treatments.

As impressive as the Lynch farm is today, its future looks even brighter. Major renovations are underway, including the construction of a new 24-unit Dairymaster parlour and calf shed, which will be ready for the next season.

These upgrades will further enhance the farm’s efficiency and capacity, ensuring that the Lynch family remains at the forefront of Irish dairy farming.

Representing Drinagh Co-op with pride, the Lynch family embodies the very best of Irish dairy farming—a legacy of excellence that continues to thrive in the heart of Co Cork.