Some 7,600 of the 19,000 plus applicants participating in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) are required to purchase an eligible, genotyped ram in 2024. The requirement differs for lowland and hill flocks and if in doubt as to the classification of your flock, this can be found on the most recent sheep census submission via agfood.ie. The requirement is as follows:

Lowland flocks must purchase a ram rated four- or five-star on the Replacement or Terminal Index and have a genomic evaluation with Sheep Ireland at the time of purchase. These rams must also be classified as Type 1, 2 or 3 for Scrapie.

Hill sheep flocks have two options for purchasing a ram. They can take the option outlined above for lowland flocks, or purchase a hill breed ram. If selecting the latter option, then the ram needs to be DNA sire-verified by Sheep Ireland and be a Type 1, 2 or 3 for Scrapie at the time of purchase.

Allowances were given in year one, allowing farmers to defer the year selected for purchasing an SIS eligible ram. This has increased the number of farms requiring a ram in year two, which, as mentioned above, stands at 7,600 flocks. With breeding sales ramping up in the coming weeks, we caught up with Seán Godfrey, Sheep Ireland, to get an update on the scheme and discuss frequent reader questions. If farmers have more questions, they can be sent to farmtechtalks@farmersjournal.ie or WhatsApp 086-836-6465 and we will endeavour to get them answered in the coming weeks.

Q: Will there be enough rams available to meet demand in 2024?

Seán Godfrey: Sheep Ireland is working closely with breeders and hill breeding groups to maximise the number of eligible rams available this year. We are encouraging breeders of lowland rams to genotype at least three-, four- and five-star rams in their flocks, to maximise the numbers eligible for the scheme. We are working closely with hill sheep breeding groups and organising a further round of DNA collection days at the end of July, to maintain momentum on this side. Hill ram breeders should contact their breeding group about their next DNA collection day. As sheep producers start to source rams, this will also entice breeders who have not carried out genotyping to date, to act.

Q: Is there any age limit on rams that can be purchased?

SG: There is no age limit on rams as long as they satisfy the scheme requirements on the day of purchase.

Q: I have two four/five-star, three and four-year-old rams in my flock. If I genotype one of these, will they satisfy the scheme requirements?

SG: Rams already in your flock will not suffice for you. As per the terms and conditions of the scheme, a ram must be purchased in the year that you selected when submitting your application.

Q: I always purchase four- and five-star rams in society or Sheep Ireland sales. I usually sell on rams at a young age when there is still value left in them and to avoid in-breeding. Could I genotype these rams, if they are not already genotyped, to make them more saleable, or is it only pedigree breeders that can produce these rams? What is the cost of this?

SG: Yes, provided the rams were performance recorded through LambPlus, any producer can genotype sheep from their flock. If the ram is rated as a four- or five-star, and Scrapie Type 1, 2, 3 following genotyping, on the date of sale, they will be deemed eligible for the scheme. The cost of genotyping is €24.60/animal.

Q: What proof do I need to submit to the Department to show that I have purchased the required ram?

SG: There is no requirement to send any documentation to the Department. If a flock is inspected, then you must be in a position to show that you purchased an eligible ram. The dispatch document proves that you purchased the ram. In terms of proving that the ram was eligible, a sale catalogue for the date the animal was purchased is one option, as information in the catalogue is extracted from the Sheep Ireland database. Some breeders or purchasers of rams are screen-shoting or printing the ram’s genetic evaluation on the date of purchase. As long as you can prove you purchased the ram on a particular date, you will be able to check the eligibility of the ram on that date on the Sheep Ireland Ramsearch facility.

Q: How often does a ram’s genetic evaluation change. Is there anywhere I can check to get the latest genetic evaluation?

SG: This is a frequent and important question. Genetic evaluations take place on a weekly basis, so there is a chance that a ram’s evaluation could change. It is therefore important to check the status of rams on the Sheep Ireland ramsearch; https://appsh.sheep.ie/ram-search, on the date of purchase, if it is not printed in a sale catalogue on that day.

Q: Are all rams listed on the Ramsearch facility available for sale?

SG: The filter search on the Ramsearch facility only displays rams, lambs or hoggets that are recorded as being in the flock they were born in. Once a ram is sold, a breeder should remove this ram from the flock and this will remove them from the filter search. All performance-recorded rams can still be subsequently found by using the filter ‘search by ID’, but sold rams should be removed from the active listing.

Q: I cannot remember what year I opted to purchase a ram and my reference number. Is there a way I can find this?

SG: This information can be found by logging into your agfood.ie account, clicking on to ‘Ag Schemes – Sheep Improvement Scheme’. This will present a pop-up box with contact details for the Department. When you close this, there will be an applications list, detailing your application. There are three dots to the right of this information and clicking on this will trigger another pop-up, giving the option to view your application, which states your reference number and year you opted to purchase a ram.

Q: Where can I find scheme-eligible rams and what do I need to check to ensure they are eligible?

SG: Breeders will be marketing rams through society and general mart sales and also in direct farm sales. Figure 1 shows the way rams will be listed in catalogue sales for lowland rams. The box in the top right of the listing will show if the ram has been genotyped and is scheme eligible. Buyers should look out for the green tick and words ‘SIS: Yes’. Where rams are included in a sale catalogue and purchased on the day of the sale, then this is taken as proof that the ram is eligible on that day. Where rams are being purchased through sales where there is no catalogues, or directly from the farm, then the latest information on that ram can be obtained from the Ramsearch facility, https://appsh.sheep.ie/ram-search. This is an excellent resource that allows you to search by breed, county, etc. When you click on a ram through the search facility scheme, eligibility will be shown through a green box and a tick for SIS.