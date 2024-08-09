The EBI Winner in the 2023 dairy section went to Kevin Flynn, Co Laois.

There will be three Dairy breeds on show and there is over €21,000 worth of prize money in the Dairy section this year, with a couple of big money classes up for grabs.

Entries have surpassed all expectations this year with a large number of dairy cattle competing in all the dairy classes.

Jersey: There are six classes in this section culminating in the Champion Jersey.

There is also a Young Handler class in the Jersey section. Last year’s Jersey championship went to Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Dairy Shorthorn: There are 10 classes in this section. There are two Young Handler classes, under 14 and under 18.

These will be followed by the Irish Shorthorn Society Registered Pedigree Dairy Shorthorn Cow In-milk class, finishing off with the Dairy Shorthorn Championship.

Holstein Friesian: We always run classes confined to local breeders from Offaly, Laois and Westmeath. A number of National Livestock Classes will take place at the show. The main attractions in this section will be:

The €2,500 Super National Holstein Heifer in-milk

The €2,800 National Senior Holstein Cow in Milk.

The National Livestock Show Holstein Friesian Champion.

There are also two classes for the Highest EBI animal in the Holstein Friesian section. The overall championship in this section in 2023 went to the Wexford-based Jones family with a cow from their famous Hallow Holstein herd.

Dairy Shorthorn Champion went to Glen Carter, Roscrea, Co Tipperary in 2023.

Jersey Champion went to Daniel Curtin, Co Kerry in 2023.

Holstein Friesian Champion went to Bryan and John O'Connor, Co Cork in 2023.

Showmanship Challenge

There is a Young Showmanship Challenge. The winners gather points from various shows during the year and qualify for a final at the National Dairy Show in October.

There are three classes for various age groups. Martina Neville, head of the dairy section and chair of the livestock section said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s show of dairy cattle. There have been big numbers out at local shows around the country and we’re expecting very busy dairy rings on Sunday 11 August in Tullamore.