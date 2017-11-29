Glyphosate renewal leaves European political scars
By Thomas Hubert on 30 November 2017
The authorisation of the most popular herbicide ingredient was renewed for five years this week, after it became a political football across the EU.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Andy Doyle on 24 November 2017
By Julian Hughes on 10 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 20 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...